Alan Nixon delivers claim about Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover continues to rumble on into the second half of May but The Sun’s Alan Nixon believes it could be a little longer before any official announcement.

On Monday, the Premier League announced a return to training starting today as part of their ‘Project Restart’ plans to get the remaining fixtures underway.

Will the takeover be complete before the end of May?

Absolutely Vote I hope so.. Vote Not a chance Vote

That’s on top of having to do their due diligence in the owners and directors test for the consortium wanting to purchase the Magpies.

Nixon also claims that they’ll need to shuffle a few more papers though he also states that it should still happen, so a sign of encouragement, perhaps.

He said:

Might have a wait yet. Premier League shuffle a few more papers. Still think it happens. Why wouldn’t it? https://t.co/BlCLapWNvw — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 18, 2020

It’s been well over a month since reports first emerged suggesting that Mike Ashley was going to sell up after 13 years at the helm, and while fans at St James’ Park are losing their minds at the length of time it’s taking, the current circumstances facing football and the wider country are paramount right now.

Whose Line Is It Anyway: Michael Owen, Garth Crooks or Mark Lawrenson?

1 of 24 Who said this... “If there’s a bit of rain about, it makes the surface wet.” Michael Owen Garth Crooks Mark Lawrenson

AND in other news, George Caulkin downplays Newcastle post-takeover plans