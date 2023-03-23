Journalist Dean Jones says that Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is 'unplayable' on his day.

The Lowdown: On form

Isak is a man on form at the moment, with two goals in his last outing away at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Friday night, which came after a goal at home to Wolves in the previous matchday.

He was subsequently named in Magpies striking legend Alan Shearer's recent Team of the Week as a result, as the club-record £63m signing continues to show the Toon Army what he is made of.

The Latest: 'Unplayable' on his day

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones says that Isak is 'unplayable' on his day, but still needs to prove himself further after missing a large chunk of the season with injury:

"On his day, Isak is unplayable. He just has to show it more often. Now that he's fit again, let's see the real deal. Let's see what we've got for the rest of the season because he's got to prove himself."

The Verdict: Must keep starting

Isak has already shown not just in his recent run of form, but in his streak before his injury at the start of the season where he scored two in his first three appearances, including on his debut at Anfield against Liverpool, that he is deserving of more starts.

On the contrary, Callum Wilson has only scored

Aside from his goals, the £120,000-per-week gem's overall game is dangerous, as he ranks in the top 11% for a number of key metrics for forwards in Europe's top five leagues over the past year, including progressive carries, successful take-ons, touches and progressive passes received.

As such, Isak is being linked with a shock move to Juventus in a swap deal that would see Dusan Vlahovic move the other way, which the Tynesiders should not even look to entertain.

Nonetheless, if the Magpies want to give themselves the best chance of finishing in the top four come the end of the campaign, then they must keep starting Isak.