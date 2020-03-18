3 reasons why Newcastle must sign Said Benrahma

There is an indication that Newcastle are willing to spend more money than ever before.

Last year, they broke their transfer record twice in less than 12 months, first signing Miguel Almiron and then Joelinton. They even tried to surpass that in January, but Boubakary Soumare turned down the chance to make the switch to St. James’ Park.

Another name they have been linked with regularly in recent weeks is Said Benrahma, who currently plays for Brentford in the Championship.

He has impressed this term, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists as the Bees sit in the play-off places, and the Toon are said to have scouted him last month, per Northern Echo.

Here, we take a look at three reasons why he would make a good signing…

Good news for Almiron

Paraguay international Almiron may have taken a while to settle in the North East, but he finally seems to be adapting – he has managed six goals so far this term.

Still, there are caveats – four of those strikes have come in the FA Cup against lower-league opposition, whilst only two goals have come in 28 matches in the Premier League.

That could be partly explained by his position – the vast majority of his appearances have come on the right-wing, but he is actually at his best when deployed as an attacking midfielder – he showed as much when he scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists in that position for Atlanta United in 2018.

Bringing Benrahma in would be great news for the 26-year-old, meaning he could move into the middle and influence the game more.

Increased creativity

The goals and assists columns for the Algeria international certainly look healthy, but it is also worth noting how he has excelled in other departments. So far this season, he has averaged 2.2 key passes per game in the Championship for his current club – that is more than any of his teammates.

That would put him at the top of the pile at Newcastle, as well – at the moment, Jonjo Shelvey leads the way with 1.8 per game. Newcastle have managed just 40.8% possession on average and 10.3 shots per game – some extra creativity would not go amiss.

Excellent value

As it stands, Benrahma has a Transfermarkt value of just £11.7m, although a report from December indicated that he is rated at £20m (The Sunday Times via The Daily Star).

Still, that would represent a good fee for a creative winger, even if he has only played in the second tier.

There is still plenty of value to be found in the Championship. Look at James Maddison, for example.

Leicester are believed to have paid a similar fee in 2018 for his services, and he has since been called up to the England squad. Others, such as Teemu Pukki – he has 11 goals in the Premier League this season – and Jack Grealish – who is now being pursued by Manchester United – have made the grade in the top flight after featuring in the Championship.

Benrahma could be the next player to join that group.