Chris Waugh issues encouraging update over Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United’s takeover is continuing to drag on, leaving fans with a number of doubts on if it will even go through and despite reports by the Telegraph hinting at a delay, The Athletic’s Chris Waugh has provided some encouragement.

In response to one supporter suggesting that he was getting quite worried, the reliable Magpies correspondent claimed that Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium are ‘still confident’ on landing the £300m takeover of the club.

He tweeted:

The buying side still remain confident. The PL are scrutinising it so we'll just have to wait & see but the buyers still think so. — Chris Waugh (@ChrisDHWaugh) April 30, 2020

If the deal does go through, then it will end Mike Ashley’s tumultuous 13-year rein in charge of the northeast outfit, which will come as happy news for pretty much everyone of a Newcastle persuasion at St James’ Park.

Even though it hasn’t yet been confirmed as we enter the month of May, Waugh’s comments provide some encouragement that it could soon be complete and such doubts should be put on the back burner for the time being.

