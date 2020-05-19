Chris Waugh tips Moussa Dembele as potential target for Newcastle

As Newcastle United await official ratification from the Premier League, The Athletic’s Chris Waugh has provided supporters with realistic transfer targets that could kickstart a new era at the club.

The Saudi Arabia-backed consortium is currently undergoing the PL’s owners and directors test after agreeing a £300m deal with Mike Ashley to purchase the northeast outfit – and they have big long-term plans.

Where do Newcastle need additions most this summer?

Steve Bruce’s Magpies squad lacks serious quality across the pitch as seen in where they find themselves in a mediocre 13th as well as them ranking bottom for expected goals (xG).

Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle and £40m club-record man Joelinton have bagged just one goal between them, so a striker would be a good place to start and Waugh has tipped up Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, a striker who the club have scouted ‘extensively’.

He said:

“Meanwhile, Moussa Dembele is among the strikers who Newcastle’s recruitment staff have watched extensively. The Lyon forward has scored 16 league goals this season, despite getting into worse positions than the previous campaign according to his xG. He has boosted his scoring statistics by taking more penalties, scoring four of five in Ligue 1. Nevertheless, at 23 he is about to come into his prime and is coveted across Europe.”

The 23-year-old has been in emphatic form for the Ligue 1 side this campaign having scored 22 goals in 42 appearances and while he didn’t score in the competition, he has featured in seven Champions League matches which bodes well for the prospective owners’ long-term ambitions.

It speaks volumes when the Magpies’ top goalscorer is central midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and that four centre-backs have combined for eight goals themselves, via WhoScored.

Someone like Dembele can be exactly the sort of signing that signals the intentions from the Amanda Staveley-led consortium. It would be a superb addition to kickstart a squad overhaul.

