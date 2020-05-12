Chris Waugh details why Newcastle approval could take months

Newcastle United’s takeover has hit another hitch as fans desperately await confirmation that it has all gone through.

The Guardian reported earlier this week that new evidence had been submitted to the Premier League that’ll delay the outcome of their owners and directors test – the final hurdle to overcome before the Saudi-backed consortium can transfer funds to Mike Ashley.

Several outlets claimed last week that this was the week in which it would finally be announced, but The Athletic’s Chris Waugh has since played this down, claiming it could take months – just like it did with Southampton’s.

He tweeted:

The guideline was that most tend to take 2 to 4 weeks but there is no set timeframe for it. Southampton's checks took months. It, unfortunately, is a process that takes as long as it take. Every case is different. — Chris Waugh (@ChrisDHWaugh) May 12, 2020

The Magpies reporter believes every single takeover case is different. Thus it is difficult to put an exact timeframe on things. Therefore, it could be today, tomorrow, next week or even next month before the northeast giants change ownership.

It’s been a long five weeks or so since reports first emerged about the £300m deal yet supporters are going to have to wait a little while longer before Ashley’s 13-year reign comes to an end.

