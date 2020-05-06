Craig Hope issues latest update on Newcastle takeover

As each day passes by, Newcastle United fans get more and more eager – or maybe desperate – to wake up to the news that the club has been officially taken over, but alas that moment is yet to come.

Amanda Staveley is leading the Saudi-backed consortium, which also has the Reuben brothers involved, but the decision appears to be with the Premier League, who must sanction any deal.

When will Newcastle's takeover happen?

And Craig Hope of the Daily Mail has provided a new update into matters, claiming that the top-flight big wigs are set to revamp their owners and directors test in light of the Magpies takeover – but this isn’t likely to stop the move from happening.

He suggests that matters could go into next week, so supporters will have to wait even longer to see Mike Ashley’s tenure come to an abrupt end. He said:

Premier League likely to revamp owners & directors test in light of questions raised by NUFC proposed takeover. Sources suspect NUFC decision could extend into next week but likelihood remains deal will be approved, in part because of O&D test limitations https://t.co/7GSfpU3GP3 — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) May 5, 2020

News of a takeover has been rumbling on for over a month now in the northeast, and the process has no doubt been hindered by current government restrictions of a nationwide lockdown – thus, the parties haven’t been able to meet in person to thrash out everything necessary.

Hope’s update provides encouraging light over a deal actually being complete, just a little more patience may be required given the circumstances.

