 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Craig Hope rubbishes Mauricio Pochettino's Newcastle link

Craig Hope rubbishes Mauricio Pochettino’s Newcastle link

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
1 minute read 30/4/2020 | 01:15pm

Newcastle United fans have been going crazy this week after Sky Sports revealed that Mauricio Pochettino was high on the prospective owners’ wishlist to replace current Magpies boss Steve Bruce.

The Greatest Bargains in Premier League history – How much did they cost?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

N’Golo Kante from Caen to Leicester City, 2015

However, Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has poured cold water on such claims, suggesting that the idea of Amana Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium even having a shortlist was absurd as their main focus was on actually completing the takeover.

He tweeted:

This news will be disappointing for some at St James’ Park given just how much they want the former Spurs manager in charge.

Hope also plays down the idea of offering a £19m salary to the Champions League runner-up, which is only £1m less than what Manchester City pay Pep Guardiola.

Who would you rather have in charge of Newcastle?

Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino

AND in other news, Newcastle fans react to this potential Bruce replacement

Article title: Craig Hope rubbishes Mauricio Pochettino’s Newcastle link

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 