Craig Hope rubbishes Mauricio Pochettino’s Newcastle link

Newcastle United fans have been going crazy this week after Sky Sports revealed that Mauricio Pochettino was high on the prospective owners’ wishlist to replace current Magpies boss Steve Bruce.

However, Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has poured cold water on such claims, suggesting that the idea of Amana Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium even having a shortlist was absurd as their main focus was on actually completing the takeover.

He tweeted:

Re Pochettino & NUFC, the notion of having a "list", let alone a manager at the top of it, is very much being played down. As is suggestion of £19m salary. Completing the takeover remains the priority. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) April 29, 2020

This news will be disappointing for some at St James’ Park given just how much they want the former Spurs manager in charge.

Hope also plays down the idea of offering a £19m salary to the Champions League runner-up, which is only £1m less than what Manchester City pay Pep Guardiola.

