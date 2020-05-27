Craig Hope delivers Newcastle takeover update

Newcastle United’s prospective £300m takeover has taken a new hitch this week although the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has shed some light into why it may not be as big a problem as it’s being made out to be.

The Guardian reported on Tuesday that the World Trade Organisation had ruled that the Saudi government was behind the illegal streaming of sports in the Middle Eastern country, thus putting the whole deal in doubt due to a potential breach of international laws.

Will the Premier League approve Newcastle's takeover?

Hope relayed a similar story before adding that his “sources maintain” that those involved in the Magpies’ takeover – namely crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and governor of the public investment fund Yasir Al-Rumayyan – have “no ability to influence of fix” the issue of piracy in the country.

He tweeted:

Sources maintain any Saudi individuals subject to PL tests have no ability to influence or fix piracy in the country. But piracy issue clearly leaves PL in difficult position. Also important to remember no one knows what PL are thinking. — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) May 26, 2020

This is an interesting claim to make and one that is slightly more positive as, if it is true, those involved should pass the Premier League’s owners and directors test and not create any contradictions.

Pirate streaming service beoutQ is said to have illegally streamed PL matches in Saudi Arabia, thus leaving the English top-flight in a rather difficult situation, which is why this whole process has taken much longer than it should have.

