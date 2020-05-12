Craig Hope claims Newcastle takeover will be further delayed

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover has hit a new hitch despite previous reports suggesting that it could all be finalised this week.

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has confirmed thoughts that new evidence has been passed to the Premier League to support the Saudi-backed consortium’s bid to take charge of the club.

He also claims that sources suggest this new information is “critical” to the owners and directors test and will subsequently cause a delay to the whole process.

Hope tweeted the following:

Key thing to remember is this – no one knows if PL will return decision this week, next or even week after. No one knows if they will say yes or no, be that buyers, sellers or journalists. Yes, new docs have gone in & some claim it will cause a delay, but let's see #nufctakover https://t.co/c01u7kog1i — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) May 11, 2020

On Monday afternoon, the top-flight met to discuss ‘Project Restart’ which is another reason why the Magpies’ takeover was taking so long and now these fresh claims will only increase doubt amongst the fanbase.

It remains to be seen whether the evidence will bolster the prospective owners’ case or not, but if true, supporters at St James’ Park will need to wait a little while longer to witness the dawn of a new era.

