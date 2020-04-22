Danny Mills names position Newcastle must prioritise this summer

Former England defender Danny Mills has said that Newcastle United must prioritise the signing of a striker this summer, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

Newcastle have struggled for goals this season, managing just 25 from their 29 matches so far, the joint-worst record in the entire Premier League.

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is their top scorer in the league with five goals, while summer signing Joelinton has managed just one goal from his 27 starts.

With goalscoring an obvious concern, Mills said that a new striker this summer needs to be the prospective new owners’ priority.

“A striker has to be the priority,” he told Football Insider.

“A couple of goalscorers is what they need.

“Joelinton simply has not done it. Almiron works hard but has not done it and if you want to climb higher up the table you have to score goals. Newcastle do not have a goal threat.

“Once the takeover is complete and people realise that they have got lots of cash then every man and his dog is going to be mentioned.

“Every agent is going to be on the phone thinking it is time to get involved and make some money and that is where Newcastle need the right people involved.”

Priorities

Newcastle have really been lacking in front of goal this season and the lack of prolific finisher is part of that, but a lack of creativity has also played a part.

Joelinton is definitely a player with potential but has not been used well by Bruce, while the fact that he has favoured a defensive 5-4-1 formation has limited his side’s attacking possibilities.