Duncan Castles delivers fresh update on Newcastle’s takeover

Newcastle United’s takeover – as of this morning- has not yet been approved contrary to other reports, according to Duncan Castles.

The Times and Daily Record transfer-breaker provided a latest update to fans on Twitter and it comes within 24 hours of the Express claiming that the Premier League had given the all-clear.

He said:

Newcastle United takeover.

Guidance from buyers is that, as of this morning, the Premier League has yet to inform the club that the sale to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund is approved.https://t.co/yeBoZTuTfM pic.twitter.com/yiUAEQrSJO — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) May 21, 2020

Late on Wednesday evening, a story circulated suggesting that the PL had approved the takeover following the owners and directors test, but this now doesn’t appear to be the case as per Castles’ information.

The reliable journalist has been on the ball with updates throughout this whole process – last month he broke the news that Steve Bruce would stay as part of the process and the club would be run by PCP Capital’s Amanda Staveley.

Another thing that’s on the plate of the Premier League is getting the season resumed whilst still having to deal with the consequences of this pandemic, so understandably things are taking a little longer than usual.

