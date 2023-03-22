Newcastle United are reportedly closely following exciting Goztepe talent Emir Ortakaya ahead of a potential move this summer.

The Lowdown: Ortakaya profiled

Ortakaya is an 18-year-old central defender who plays for Goztepe in Turkey, and is currently on loan from Fenerbahce.

He has established himself as a mainstay in the side despite his age, making a total of Transfermarkt).

The Latest: Newcastle closely following...

As per Turkish news outlet Aksam, Ortakaya is being 'closely followed' by Newcastle, along with fellow Premier League rivals Southampton, as well as Ligue 1 heavyweights Marseille and Lyon ahead of a potential move this summer.

The St. James' Park outfit would be expected to pay €10m (£8.8m) to sign Ortakaya, as his current deal at Fenerbahce does not run out until 2027.

His old team, Genclerbirligi, are also thought to have a 20% sell-on clause, hence the Magpies may have to pay over the odds.

The Verdict: Another potentially exciting addition

Since the takeover, the new owners have also focused on bringing in bright young talents for the future as well as strengthening the senior squad.

The likes of Australian teenage prodigy Garang Kuol and English prospect Harrison Ashby have come through the doors, while more could come in order to develop under the long-term project.

Ortakaya certainly looks like another who could join the talented crop, and so this is a deal that the North East club should be looking to get over the line as soon as they can, given the level of competition for his signature.