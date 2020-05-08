Newcastle fans react over Abderrazak Hamdallah transfer report

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover has come with plenty of transfer reports – ranging from the obscene to now the obscure.

The likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Nabil Fekir and Philippe Coutinho have all been linked with a move to the northeast giants following a successful change in ownership.

Who is the better striker?

Joelinton Vote Abderrazak Hamdallah Vote

And now it’s claimed that the new Saudi owners want to sign a player in their home country in Al-Nassr striker Abderrazak Hamdallah, as per Foot Mercato.

Some of the Magpies faithful have been reacting to the news on social media as a result.

The 29-year-old has been a bit of a goal machine in the Middle East. This season, Hamdallah has scored 26 goals in 25 appearances, which is merely following up an impressive tally of 49 goals in 35 games last season.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Can you name the player? Djamel Belmadi Ali Benardbia Nabil Bentaleb Rachid Ghezzal

Foot Mercato also claim that the Moroccan forward would cost the club €18m (£15.7m) as that’s his release clause while Premier League rivals Aston Villa are also said to hold interest.

Here’s how fans at St James’ Park have been reacting to the report…

You know, they’re comming in with their billions. I’ll allow them this one. 😂 — nufc_seb (@nufc_seb) May 7, 2020

Half a Joelinton then 😅😅😅 — Rob Turnbull (@ITINTERACT2) May 8, 2020

We be signing everyone with those Saudi’s money. Andy Carroll too! https://t.co/X0fG9Tchjh — 🦍 (@TOONdids) May 7, 2020

Get him in the Black and White https://t.co/AdeUZ0zD0s — King of the Gulag (@AguerNich) May 7, 2020

NO NO NO https://t.co/ypjg5ykXGp — Sheikh Al Egg (@EggusMaximus) May 7, 2020

Big drop from coutinho, cavani. What manager they after next Phil Parkinson? — Graeme Jones (@jonesyne10) May 8, 2020

This boy makes people break their controllers. He’s terrifying — Scott martin (@scottmartino1) May 8, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 here we go — Paul Proud (@plproud) May 7, 2020

AND in other news, Newcastle fans go nuts over prospective owner’s recent club claim…