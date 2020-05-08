 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Newcastle fans react over Abderrazak Hamdallah transfer report

Newcastle fans react over Abderrazak Hamdallah transfer report

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 8/5/2020 | 07:08pm

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover has come with plenty of transfer reports – ranging from the obscene to now the obscure.

The likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Nabil Fekir and Philippe Coutinho have all been linked with a move to the northeast giants following a successful change in ownership.

Who is the better striker?

Joelinton

Joelinton

Abderrazak Hamdallah

Abderrazak Hamdallah

And now it’s claimed that the new Saudi owners want to sign a player in their home country in Al-Nassr striker Abderrazak Hamdallah, as per Foot Mercato.

Some of the Magpies faithful have been reacting to the news on social media as a result.

The 29-year-old has been a bit of a goal machine in the Middle East. This season, Hamdallah has scored 26 goals in 25 appearances, which is merely following up an impressive tally of 49 goals in 35 games last season.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 22

Can you name the player?

Foot Mercato also claim that the Moroccan forward would cost the club €18m (£15.7m) as that’s his release clause while Premier League rivals Aston Villa are also said to hold interest.

Here’s how fans at St James’ Park have been reacting to the report…

AND in other news, Newcastle fans go nuts over prospective owner’s recent club claim

Article title: Newcastle fans react over Abderrazak Hamdallah transfer report

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 