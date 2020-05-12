 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Newcastle fans react to Lee Ryder's transfer budget claim

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 12/5/2020 | 08:50am

Newcastle United’s prospective owners come will come with a wealth of riches, meaning they will be able to compete with the likes of Manchester City and co in the transfer market – within FFP regulations, of course.

But just how much could the club spend on their squad? Chronicle Live reporter Lee Ryder has delved into the matter in a recent column, suggesting Steve Bruce – or a new Magpies boss – could have up to £200m to spend at the start of the new era.

In the summer, the northeast outfit broke their club-record transfer fee by splashing out £40m for Joelinton and given the club’s imminent financial power, that will surely be broken in due course.

Much of the Magpies faithful have been reacting to Ryder’s claim on social media after it was relayed by popular fan account @NUFC360 over the weekend.

It has caused them to go nuts over the news, some blasting the reporter whilst others got way ahead of themselves in thinking about potential transfer targets.

Newcastle have been linked to some big names already, including Gareth Bale, Kalidou Koulibaly and Philippe Coutinho.

Here’s the word from some supporters…

