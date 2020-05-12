Newcastle fans react to Lee Ryder’s transfer budget claim

Newcastle United’s prospective owners come will come with a wealth of riches, meaning they will be able to compete with the likes of Manchester City and co in the transfer market – within FFP regulations, of course.

But just how much could the club spend on their squad? Chronicle Live reporter Lee Ryder has delved into the matter in a recent column, suggesting Steve Bruce – or a new Magpies boss – could have up to £200m to spend at the start of the new era.

Which of NUFC's transfer targets should be their first signing?

Philippe Coutinho Vote Gareth Bale Vote Kalidou Koulibaly Vote Nabil Fekir Vote

In the summer, the northeast outfit broke their club-record transfer fee by splashing out £40m for Joelinton and given the club’s imminent financial power, that will surely be broken in due course.

Much of the Magpies faithful have been reacting to Ryder’s claim on social media after it was relayed by popular fan account @NUFC360 over the weekend.

It has caused them to go nuts over the news, some blasting the reporter whilst others got way ahead of themselves in thinking about potential transfer targets.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

Screen reader support enabled.

1 of 22 Can you name the player? Djamel Belmadi Ali Benardbia Nabil Bentaleb Rachid Ghezzal

Newcastle have been linked to some big names already, including Gareth Bale, Kalidou Koulibaly and Philippe Coutinho.

Here’s the word from some supporters…

He really is like an out-of-date robot. Just mixes and matches a bunch of buzzwords. The worst journalist I’ve ever come across. — 🐧N🦇I🦅C🐥K🐦Y🦉 (@fORgEtMeAlWays_) May 10, 2020

Lee Ryder with more embarrassing guess work 😂 — Dave Douglas (@kingkauto1) May 10, 2020

5 Joelintons😳 — Fin (@finbar_evans) May 10, 2020

Don’t want Brucie to use a chunk on the likes of bowen, elmohamedy etc 🙈 — Bander Mogren (@Mandys_eleven) May 10, 2020

@lee_ryder trying to pretend he knows something on the inside. He’s been clueless during this whole thing. Totally out his depth. — Tranquility Base (@docs32) May 10, 2020

So if Ashley keeps the club we’re getting that?? Get a grip! — Martin Telford (@MartinTelford88) May 10, 2020

Has Lee been reading twitter again for his next story. HE hasn’t got a clue how much any manager will have because until its finalised they are not speaking to people. It’s just guess work from other stories. — steven jones (@towlawstev) May 10, 2020

Cavani on a free is a no brainer, if he’s interested obviously. Top player wouldn’t cost a penny — Jay_NUFC (@NufcBig) May 10, 2020

Would love to see the club gp after Myron Boadu and Van de beek two great young players we could build a team round. — Simon Price (@Sipotoon) May 10, 2020

Lee Ryder 🤣🤣🤣 — Chrisharte8 (@Chrisharte81) May 10, 2020

AND in other news, Newcastle target SUPERSTAR who could help FINALLY unlock Joelinton…