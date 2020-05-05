Newcastle fans react to new letter opposing takeover deal

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover hasn’t come without its opposition and criticism, given Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the deal.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is part of the consortium looking to conclude a deal to take the reigns at St James’ Park alongside Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers.

One person who is trying to stop the move is Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. She was given a chance to say a statement at last night’s digital town hall where fans and experts could speak their mind.

The Athletic’s George Caulkin relayed her statement, saying:

“My message to you as loyal NUFC fans is to stand together and oppose the takeover. It is the right thing to do because MBS was involved in the murder of the love of my life, Jamal Khashoggi. He was brutally killed days before my wedding. I know many NUFC are desperate to get rid of the owner but that must not blind us to what the Saudi crown prince is accused of. Is this really someone you want to be associated with you or your club? Jamal Khashoggi’s murder has had a devastating impact on Mohammad Bin Salman’s reputation. If he is allowed to buy NUFC it will help him cover up the crime.”

And supporters have been reacting to her comments on social media, but there weren’t many on her side.

If this deal can get over the line, then it’ll end Mike Ashley’s 13-year reign in charge of the Magpies – something loads are desperate to see.

Here’s what has been said…

Can't agree with anything she says. As @stevewraith just said, this is our club, our city, our community. Someone is coming in with a lot of money that wants to improve it. An Arab, some Jews and an English/Iranian couple. You won't stop this. #NUFC — Mouth of the Tyne 🗣️📢 (@ToonMouthTyne) May 4, 2020

Why should newcastle fans be held accountable for something like this? It shouldn’t fall on fans shoulders it should be coming from a lot higher up. #NUFCTakeover https://t.co/wPFCCBadog — MatthewHunter (@_MatthewHunter1) May 4, 2020

Why are more letters needed? Nothing has happened since the last letters. — Dell 💦 (@agbnufc) May 4, 2020

What he is ACCUSED of. That’s her own words. Why should we oppose something because of what someone may or may not of done. Tragic what the lady went through but it’s not on us and we shouldn’t be made to feel like it is either — Daniel D (@DanDava1892) May 4, 2020

Why has nothing been said about the Saudis purchase last week of shares in Live Nation worth over 500 million ?? 🤷🏿‍♂️👀 — brucie’s Saudi Mags 🇸🇦🇸🇦💰💰 (@brooksy_09) May 4, 2020

It’s a ridiculous suggestion. You don’t see them saying every F1 fan should take a stand or nobody should by a ticket for a concert on ticketmaster… — James Knowlson (@jimknowlson) May 4, 2020

Another letter. Really? Wasting their time, they won’t do anything unless the government pulls the plug!! — Liam Blackburn (@lblackburn_18) May 4, 2020

With all due respect, she’s pointing her finger in the wrong direction. It’s nothing to do with NUFC or it’s fans. If anything, the takeover has brought her case back into the public domain, which should help her case – not hinder it. It would have been forgotten about otherwise. — Southampton Matt (@SouthamptonMags) May 4, 2020

Tell her to keep her nose out — 🇸🇦لويس ماكجيفيرن 🇸🇦 (@LM_0200) May 4, 2020

I wonder if Hatice Cengiz even knows where newcastle is, the thing is we are giving her a lot of publicity to make her voice herd in a moment which nufc fans have been waiting years for, the new letter will be in newspapers tomorrow morning i guess and talked about all day — toonidd (@toonidd) May 4, 2020

This smacks of jumping on the bandwagon. Ms Cengiz never did write to the tens of thousands of UK citizens who go on pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia to boycott the kingdom or call its tourism culture washing. Never mind writing to Uber Tesla Softbank Twitter and others — Michael Koroma (@koromavirus) May 4, 2020

