Newcastle fans react to new letter opposing takeover deal

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 5/5/2020 | 12:35pm

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover hasn’t come without its opposition and criticism, given Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the deal.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is part of the consortium looking to conclude a deal to take the reigns at St James’ Park alongside Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers.

One person who is trying to stop the move is Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. She was given a chance to say a statement at last night’s digital town hall where fans and experts could speak their mind.

The Athletic’s George Caulkin relayed her statement, saying:

“My message to you as loyal NUFC fans is to stand together and oppose the takeover. It is the right thing to do because MBS was involved in the murder of the love of my life, Jamal Khashoggi. He was brutally killed days before my wedding. I know many NUFC are desperate to get rid of the owner but that must not blind us to what the Saudi crown prince is accused of. Is this really someone you want to be associated with you or your club? Jamal Khashoggi’s murder has had a devastating impact on Mohammad Bin Salman’s reputation. If he is allowed to buy NUFC it will help him cover up the crime.”

And supporters have been reacting to her comments on social media, but there weren’t many on her side.

If this deal can get over the line, then it’ll end Mike Ashley’s 13-year reign in charge of the Magpies – something loads are desperate to see.

Are you opposed to the Saudi influence involved in the takeover?

100%, it's a bad look

It's none of my business

Here’s what has been said…

AND in other news, the new owners would show no ambition if they make one big decision… 

