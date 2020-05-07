Fans react as Faustino Asprilla comments on Newcastle takeover

Former Newcastle United forward Faustino Asprilla is the latest name to chime in with comments on the prospective takeover of the club.

The Colombian enjoyed a two-year spell at the Magpies between 1996 and 1998 before returning to Parma, and the northeast outfit has clearly left behind a mark on Asprilla as he’s asking the same question as the majority of fans – what exactly is happening with the deal?

He tweeted that along with a highlights reel of his time at St James’ Park:

Whats up with the takeover! pic.twitter.com/yIjdTtYS04 — Faustino Asprilla (@TinoasprillaH) May 6, 2020

Some of the Magpies faithful have even been responding to the 50-year-old’s message on Twitter…

I love how these ex players are fans of the club because they understand Newcastle inside out especially from this era – Beresford,Peacock,Howey,Albert,Watson, Barton etc. — VICK (@V1CK) May 6, 2020

Doubt it’s happening now , yet another fakeover — Andy Trotter (@AndyTrotter6) May 6, 2020

Sounds like it’s going to be approved any day now 😊👌. Tiiiiiinnnnoooooo — Nigel NUFC Nerd (@NerdNufc) May 6, 2020

The take over will happen one day, and when that day comes it would be a dream to see you and other players from one of the clubs greatest era to return and rebuild us, because you all understand @NUFC and what the club means to our city. Thanks TINO for some great memories — Dean Whiting (@dwhiting879) May 6, 2020

No news for any of of yet Tino.

When it does happen are you looking forward to a good night out in the toon? — ⚽MARTIN LOVEGREEN⚽ (@martinlovegreen) May 6, 2020

The huge envelopes of cash haven’t arrived yet at the PL headquarters — michael forster (@foschops) May 6, 2020

What I picked up somewhere is it could be next week. Seems that the whole take over checks etc. didn’t account for something and while it’s too late to implement now, it’ll be a change following the Toon takeover. — Brian Hilton Wade (@magpiesince95) May 6, 2020

Get it sorted lad — 🇸🇦NUFC ICEMAN 🇸🇦 (@FANWAHMAW) May 6, 2020

faustino i love you — lewis 🌵 (@lewisVthree) May 6, 2020

Reports first emerged over a month ago that a Saudi-backed consortium involving Amanda Staveley, the Reuben brothers and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were close to purchasing Newcastle for £300m from Mike Ashley after a torrid reign of 13 years at the helm.

Though, any sign of confirmation still seems a little while away going by fresh claims in the press this week.

AND in other news, Craig Hope issues latest update on Newcastle takeover…