Fans react as Faustino Asprilla comments on Newcastle takeover

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 7/5/2020 | 08:45am

Former Newcastle United forward Faustino Asprilla is the latest name to chime in with comments on the prospective takeover of the club.

Is Faustino Asprilla a Newcastle legend?

Yes!

No!

The Colombian enjoyed a two-year spell at the Magpies between 1996 and 1998 before returning to Parma, and the northeast outfit has clearly left behind a mark on Asprilla as he’s asking the same question as the majority of fans – what exactly is happening with the deal?

He tweeted that along with a highlights reel of his time at St James’ Park:

Some of the Magpies faithful have even been responding to the 50-year-old’s message on Twitter…

Reports first emerged over a month ago that a Saudi-backed consortium involving Amanda Staveley, the Reuben brothers and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were close to purchasing Newcastle for £300m from Mike Ashley after a torrid reign of 13 years at the helm.

Though, any sign of confirmation still seems a little while away going by fresh claims in the press this week.

