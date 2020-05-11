 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
George Caulkin delivers update on Newcastle takeover "deadline"

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
1 minute read 11/5/2020 | 04:30pm

Newcastle United’s takeover continues to drag on, although it is thought that this week could prove pivotal in any official confirmation.

The Athletic’s George Caulkin has added fuel to the fire with a fresh claim. He suggests that there will be a deadline in the contract for the transferal of funds once the Premier League ratifies the deal.

In response to a fan on Twitter, he said the following:

It could mean that even if the PL sanction the takeover, there is still a hurdle or two to overcome, especially when approximately £300m is going to change hands – which isn’t helped by the country’s lockdown strategy preventing face-to-face negotiations.

Should the above situation occur smoothly, then the Magpies will be void of Mike Ashley and thus operating under a new era at the club.

Article title: George Caulkin delivers update on Newcastle takeover "deadline"

