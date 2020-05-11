George Caulkin delivers update on Newcastle takeover “deadline”

Newcastle United’s takeover continues to drag on, although it is thought that this week could prove pivotal in any official confirmation.

The Athletic’s George Caulkin has added fuel to the fire with a fresh claim. He suggests that there will be a deadline in the contract for the transferal of funds once the Premier League ratifies the deal.

In response to a fan on Twitter, he said the following:

There will be a deadline in the contract for money to be paid once PL give approval. I’ve always been told they’ll use that deadline. I dunno – perhaps it’s because it has to come from three different parties. But I’m guessing there. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) May 11, 2020

It could mean that even if the PL sanction the takeover, there is still a hurdle or two to overcome, especially when approximately £300m is going to change hands – which isn’t helped by the country’s lockdown strategy preventing face-to-face negotiations.

Should the above situation occur smoothly, then the Magpies will be void of Mike Ashley and thus operating under a new era at the club.

AND in other news, Lee Ryder delivers major Newcastle update on St James’ Park