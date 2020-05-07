George Caulkin provides encourging info on Newcastle takeover

The Athletic’s George Caulkin has provided some encouraging information in regards to Newcastle United’s prospective takeover.

In response to one fan on Twitter, the reliable Magpies journo claimed that exclusivity isn’t an issue as the deal has already been signed, which means the only thing stopping official confirmation is the Premier League ratifying the move.

Caulkin said:

I’ve checked this. Exclusivity stopped being an issue the moment the deal was signed. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) May 7, 2020

The St James’ Park faithful have been waiting over a month for this deal to be complete as it continues to rumble on well into May.

Leading the takeover is Amanda Staveley, who is fronting a Saudi-backed consortium whilst the Reuben brothers are also involved with the BBC claiming last month that the takeover is worth approximately £300m.

It appears as if Mike Ashley is edging ever closer to the exit door after 13 years at the helm.

