George Caulkin delivers fresh update on Newcastle takeover deadline

The first week of May is nearly complete and Newcastle United still hasn’t changed hands.

There have been reports for over a month now that a Saudi-backed consortium led by Amanda Staveley is set to take over the club in a £300m deal yet there’s been no official confirmation.

Supporters are understandably getting quite anxious as they’d like to see Mike Ashley’s 13-year reign come to an end ahead of next season.

The Athletic’s George Caulkin has provided an encouraging update on the matter in response to one fan on Twitter. He claims that it is still in the Premier League’s hands – but there’s no deadline involved and there’s no exclusivity as the deal HAS been signed off.

He said:

I’m just repeating the same thing though. They were told beforehand it could take up to four weeks, but that was just a guide. There’s no deadline to it. And the PL are in control of that, not the buyers. I’m not aware of any exclusivity; the deal has been signed off. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) May 5, 2020

There are other factors to consider, too, such as the current climate the country finds themselves in. Lockdown has hardly made measures easier, so the process has taken a bit longer than it normally would.

Four weeks, eight weeks, any amount of weeks – it’s surely only a matter of time before the Magpies enter a new era.

