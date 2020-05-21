George Caulkin’s fresh update as Newcastle await takeover confirmation

Wednesday appeared to be the day that Newcastle United fans were waiting for with reports emerging suggesting that their takeover had been given the green light from the Premier League.

However, this morning, The Athletic’s George Caulkin has claimed that it’s same as usual with all parties involved still waiting for the official call from the Premier League.

He tweeted the following…

Yes, they quote the Express story in that. For now, it’s as we were: they’re still waiting for the official call from the PL. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) May 21, 2020

That’s not to say it isn’t near, but rather that we shouldn’t be expecting any sort of announcement until those involved have received the official word from the decision-makers.

The Magpies are edging ever closer to a new era at St James’ Park with Amanda Staveley’s Saudi Arabian-backed consortium willing to pay in excess of £300m to end Mike Ashley’s tumultuous tenure at the club.

