 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
George Caulkin's fresh update as Newcastle await takeover confirmation

George Caulkin’s fresh update as Newcastle await takeover confirmation

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
1 minute read 21/5/2020 | 10:40am

Wednesday appeared to be the day that Newcastle United fans were waiting for with reports emerging suggesting that their takeover had been given the green light from the Premier League.

Will the Premier League accept Newcastle's takeover?

Yes, 100%

Yes, 100%

Not sure!

Not sure!

However, this morning, The Athletic’s George Caulkin has claimed that it’s same as usual with all parties involved still waiting for the official call from the Premier League.

He tweeted the following…

That’s not to say it isn’t near, but rather that we shouldn’t be expecting any sort of announcement until those involved have received the official word from the decision-makers.

The Magpies are edging ever closer to a new era at St James’ Park with Amanda Staveley’s Saudi Arabian-backed consortium willing to pay in excess of £300m to end Mike Ashley’s tumultuous tenure at the club.

AND in other news, Newcastle fans react to huge takeover claim

Article title: George Caulkin’s fresh update as Newcastle await takeover confirmation

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 