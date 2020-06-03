George Caulkin reveals why Newcastle takeover has been delayed

Newcastle United’s prospective £300m takeover is fast-approaching into a third month of deliberations as the situation continues to rumble on – and on.

But why is it?

Will you still support the club if the takeover falls through?

Absolutely! Vote Not with Ashley Vote No way, I'm done! Vote

The Athletic’s George Caulkin has hinted that it’s down to the piracy issues surrounding the Saudi state. He tweeted the following on Tuesday afternoon…

It’s not that Andy. They’re still going back and forth over piracy. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) June 2, 2020

This process has been a long and tiresome one for the Magpies faithful and it doesn’t appear to be easing up anytime soon.

Last week, the Guardian revealed the World Trade Organisation’s findings into beoutQ – the pirate TV service that’s thought to be holding up the deal.

They believe the Saudi government is behind the illegal streaming service, which broadcasts worldwide sporting events such as the Premier League.

Think you’re a big Magpies fan? Can you name these former players by looking at their careers? Go on, give it a go…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Faustino Asprilla Mirandinha

Although it must be proven that any party involved in buying the northeast outfit is indeed involved in the aforementioned service. Something that is yet to be resolved.

There are also reports suggesting that the Middle Eastern country could attempt to purchase TV rights to the English top-flight, which should alleviate such matters.

AND in other news, Lee Ryder provides Charnley update amidst Newcastle takeover…