George Caulkin reveals why Newcastle takeover has been delayed

by Lewis Blain
1 minute read 3/6/2020 | 05:31pm

Newcastle United’s prospective £300m takeover is fast-approaching into a third month of deliberations as the situation continues to rumble on – and on.

But why is it?

The Athletic’s George Caulkin has hinted that it’s down to the piracy issues surrounding the Saudi state. He tweeted the following on Tuesday afternoon…

This process has been a long and tiresome one for the Magpies faithful and it doesn’t appear to be easing up anytime soon.

Last week, the Guardian revealed the World Trade Organisation’s findings into beoutQ – the pirate TV service that’s thought to be holding up the deal.

They believe the Saudi government is behind the illegal streaming service, which broadcasts worldwide sporting events such as the Premier League.

Although it must be proven that any party involved in buying the northeast outfit is indeed involved in the aforementioned service. Something that is yet to be resolved.

There are also reports suggesting that the Middle Eastern country could attempt to purchase TV rights to the English top-flight, which should alleviate such matters.

