George Caulkin delivers update into Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover by Amanda Staveley’s Saudi Arabia-backed consortium is dragging on and on this month and it has clearly left fans eagerly awaiting any sign of official confirmation.

The Athletic’s George Caulkin has delivered a fresh update on the deal, claiming that nothing has changed yet and that supporters will need to be a little more patient.

In response to one member of the Magpies faithful on Twitter, he replied:

I can’t answer for anybody else, but I’ve tweeted a bit! Recorded a podcast, posted an article this morning (albeit on Sunderland). Nothing’s changed: I’m still as positive as ever about this. Just have to be patient for a bit longer. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) May 19, 2020

Caulkin also claims that he is still ‘as positive as ever’ which should come as huge words of encouragement considering it’s all gone a bit quiet in the past few days.

The takeover has been left in the hands of the Premier League for most of May, but they have also had ‘Project Restart’ to deal with also, so these things have taken a lot longer than usual, especially given the current situation across the country.

It’s surely now only a matter of time after Paul Smith suggested last week that the PL found no wrong-doing during the owners and directors test.

