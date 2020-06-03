George Caulkin delivers update over Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United’s prospective £300m takeover has continued on into June with the final decision still in the hands of the Premier League.

The Athletic’s George Caulkin has delivered his latest thoughts into the situation, claiming that he is still confident of the deal happening and that supporters need to be a little more patient.

Will Newcastle's takeover go through in June?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

He tweeted the following update:

My confidence hasn’t wavered but my confidence isn’t the point. The buyers have always been bullish, the sellers want their money & expect it to happen. Both sides have had positive tip offs & guidance. BUT, the decision still hasn’t come. So … we just have to wait. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) June 2, 2020

Caulkin also suggests that the buying side are also convinced that the PL will approve their bid whilst the selling side, namely Mike Ashley, is expecting it to happen too.

Reports emerged last week suggesting that the takeover had been thrown into ‘serious doubt’ after the World Trade Organisation’s report into illegal streaming service beoutQ, but it must be demonstrated that the Magpies would-be owners are somehow involved, which doesn’t appear to be the case.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Can you name the player? Djamel Belmadi Ali Benardbia Nabil Bentaleb Rachid Ghezzal

With the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ campaign now firmly on track, it’s time for them to deliver on what supporters have been eagerly awaiting for.

It’s been in their hands for nearly two months and those in the northeast are none the wiser. Yet, money has been taken for next season’s season tickets. They deserve better.

AND in other news, Paul Smith makes claim about how Newcastle’s prospective owners currently feel…