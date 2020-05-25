George Caulkin downplays Newcastle return for Rafa Benitez

Newcastle United’s £300m takeover is still awaiting the official green light from the Premier League despite The Sun claiming that they had given the all-clear late last week.

And now fresh news has emerged surrounding the managerial position at the club after the Telegraph linked former Magpies boss Rafa Benitez with a sensational return to Tyneside.

It’s also suggested that the Spaniard already has two signings in mind in the shape of John Stones and Ross Barkley.

However, The Athletic’s George Caulkin has downplayed such claims on Twitter today, he said:

It’s an incredibly complicated situation, from his very lucrative contract at Dalian, to the position in China itself, which is not at all clear. There’s also someone in the job at the moment – and he will stay put for the time being. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) May 25, 2020

He makes a couple of interesting points that have to be considered. Benitez is still employed by Dalian Yifang in the Chinese Super League, the club he left Newcastle for in the summer. It’s thought he is picking up £12m-per-year as per the Independent.

The 60-year-old will need to get out of that contract before he can be brought back to the northeast.

Whilst Steve Bruce is also still in his job with two years to run on his current deal, so he’d need to be released from his contract too.

An ‘incredibly complicated situation’ is one way of describing it, that’s for sure.

