George Caulkin downplays Newcastle post-takeover plans

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover by a wealthy Saudi-backed consortium comes as great news to many at St James’ Park, but it has also brought along some outlandish rumours.

Mauricio Pochettino as new manager? Even Zinedine Zidane has been linked.

Gareth Bale, Nabil Fekir, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edinson Cavani and Philippe Coutinho are a handful of European superstars that have been mooted with a switch to the Magpies as well.

Astonishing.

And now there have been suggestions that the would-be owners of the northeast giants are planning a major £25m investment to improve the training facilities, according to journalist Paul Smith.

However, The Athletic’s George Caulkin has played down these reports straight away, in response to one supporter, he said:

I’ve spoken to them about the training ground – they don’t know what they have to work with. They know they don’t need to start building straight away but they do know they need to get it right. It’ll take a bit of time. I’ve quoted the person advising Staveley on this. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) May 17, 2020

The reliable Magpies scribe has been one of the closest reporters to the takeover bid, so his words are going to ring closer to the truth than most.

He claims that the consortium do not even know what they’ve got to work with in terms of a training base – and that has come straight from the mouth of the person advising Amanda Staveley, who will front the board despite only taking 10% of the ownership.

The rest will come from Saudi’s public investment fund (80%) and the Reuben brothers (10%) as per Keith Downie at Sky Sports.

It’s not to say they won’t take a look at the Magpies’ lacklustre facilities at Darsley Park, it’s just a lot to plan for when the takeover is yet to even be official.

