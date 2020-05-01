George Caulkin delivers timeframe update on Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United’s takeover situation continues to rumble on into May, and George Caulkin of The Athletic has given fresh thoughts on the matter.

The Telegraph reported yesterday that there was a delay due to BeIN Sports’ objection over Saudi Arabia’s alleged piracy of Premier League matches, although it shouldn’t be enough to see the deal fall through as there have been ‘no red flags’ in the process so far.

Replying to a supporter on Twitter, Caulkin said:

These things are really complicated and the tests are supposed to be exhaustive – that’s a good thing. Staveley’s lot were *told* it could take up to four weeks at the start, but it’ll take as long as it needs. — George Caulkin (@GeorgeCaulkin) April 30, 2020

He claims that Amanda Staveley’s Saudi-backed consortium were told that the process could take up to four weeks when they initially started the process, which takes us to around about now but did suggest that it may take ‘as long as it needs’ meaning it could yet go on for another week or so.

All the Magpies faithful can do is sit back and await the moment the confirmation comes through, but there is no need to be worried just yet – even if the thought of another day with Mike Ashley at the helm is too hard to bare.

