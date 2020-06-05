Henry Winter delivers latest Newcastle takeover update

Newcastle United’s prospective £300m takeover is still in the hands of the Premier League – as it has been for nearly two months.

This week, the Times’ chief football writer Henry Winter broke his silence on the situation and provided fresh insight into the deal.

He claims that the Saudi-backed consortium, who have agreed to a deal with Mike Ashley, remain the favourites to land the club. However, there is a USA-based group waiting in the wings should it fall through.

Winter said:

Lot of stories around #NUFCtakeover. Saudis remain favourites; ££ talks loudest with PL; Staveley/Reubens bring credibility. #NUFC fans deserve a decision. NB: US group with GB ties, who have long-term interest in Club, who have funds in place, watching delay with keen interest. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) June 4, 2020

The longer this process has gone on, the more worried and anxious supporters have gotten in the northeast. It’s been made worse in recent weeks after the Guardian claimed that the Saudi bid was in ‘serious doubt’ following the World Trade Organisation’s findings into pirate streaming service beoutQ.

American businessman Henry Mauriss is believed to be one party awaiting the outcome of the PL’s owners and directors test with the Mirror suggesting he could offer £350m if the opportunity arises.

But Winter goes on to suggest that the US group he knows of isn’t “Mauriss’ lot”.

Either way, there’s surely no way back for Mike Ashley at St James’ Park, so this latest piece of information makes for a little more encouraging reading as there appears to be multiple people willing to step in and take control.

AND in other news, Newcastle fans loving report on Jack Colback and Jamie Sterry…