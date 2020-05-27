Jason Burt makes encouraging claim over Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United’s takeover hangs in the balance according to a new report from the Guardian this week.

They have claimed that the World Trade Organisation have ruled that illegal pirate streaming service beoutQ stems from Saudi Arabia.

The service offers illegal access to sporting events across the globe, including the Premier League, which is why they have taken to long to approve the prospective owners’ £300m bid.

However, as complicated as things are, the Telegraph’s Jason Burt has provided a glimmer of hope as he believes the deal will still go ahead despite the emergence of this news.

He tweeted late on Tuesday evening saying:

The Guardian story is written very strongly tonight and @seaningle is an excellent reporter. My latest understanding is, though, to still expect the Newcastle United takeover to – eventually – go ahead but, blimey, I have rarely dealt with something as complicated as this. — Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) May 26, 2020

There is, of course, major concern as some of Saudi’s biggest names are involved in the consortium willing to purchase the north east outfit from Mike Ashley – namely crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and the governor of the public investment fund (PIF) Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

PIF will indeed take 80% ownership of the club with the other 20% being split evenly between PCP Partners’ Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers.

It’s fast approaching two months since the aforementioned party asked for approval from the Premier League and it could yet rumble on with their priority being ‘Project Restart’ with teams now back in training.

