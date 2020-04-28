 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jason Burt issues fresh Newcastle takeover update

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
1 minute read 28/4/2020 | 12:45pm

Newcastle United’s imminent takeover is slowly building momentum, even if reports from the Daily Mirror regarding another interested party have somewhat thrown further doubt over the Saudi-backed consortium getting their deal over the line.

The Telegraph’s chief football correspondent Jason Burt has cooled such reports by claiming that those in the north-east will find out in the next few days if Amanda Staveley’s bid to take over the club from Mike Ashley has gone through.

He tweeted last night:

Last week the BBC claimed that contracts had been signed and a deposit was put in place, meaning it was down to the relevant parties such as the Premier League to rubber-stamp the change in ownership.

The deal is expected to be worth in excess of £300m and could give supporters at St James’ Park a new lease of life that they have been desperately craving in recent times.

