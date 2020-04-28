Jason Burt issues fresh Newcastle takeover update

Newcastle United’s imminent takeover is slowly building momentum, even if reports from the Daily Mirror regarding another interested party have somewhat thrown further doubt over the Saudi-backed consortium getting their deal over the line.

The Telegraph’s chief football correspondent Jason Burt has cooled such reports by claiming that those in the north-east will find out in the next few days if Amanda Staveley’s bid to take over the club from Mike Ashley has gone through.

He tweeted last night:

Apparently a lot of ‘exclusives’ around Newcastle United. My understanding is the credible bid, with contracts signed and exchanged and a deposit paid should find out in the next few days if they have the go ahead. And that, as the last time I tweeted on this, is the story. — Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) April 27, 2020

Last week the BBC claimed that contracts had been signed and a deposit was put in place, meaning it was down to the relevant parties such as the Premier League to rubber-stamp the change in ownership.

The deal is expected to be worth in excess of £300m and could give supporters at St James’ Park a new lease of life that they have been desperately craving in recent times.

