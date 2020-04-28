Newcastle United’s imminent takeover is slowly building momentum, even if reports from the Daily Mirror regarding another interested party have somewhat thrown further doubt over the Saudi-backed consortium getting their deal over the line.
The Telegraph’s chief football correspondent Jason Burt has cooled such reports by claiming that those in the north-east will find out in the next few days if Amanda Staveley’s bid to take over the club from Mike Ashley has gone through.
He tweeted last night:
Apparently a lot of ‘exclusives’ around Newcastle United. My understanding is the credible bid, with contracts signed and exchanged and a deposit paid should find out in the next few days if they have the go ahead. And that, as the last time I tweeted on this, is the story.
— Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) April 27, 2020
Last week the BBC claimed that contracts had been signed and a deposit was put in place, meaning it was down to the relevant parties such as the Premier League to rubber-stamp the change in ownership.
The deal is expected to be worth in excess of £300m and could give supporters at St James’ Park a new lease of life that they have been desperately craving in recent times.
AND in other news, Newcastle fans fume at this potential Steve Bruce successor…