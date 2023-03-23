Newcastle United are reportedly still eyeing up a potential move for Watford striker Joao Pedro this summer.

The Lowdown: Summer bid

Newcastle reportedly made a bid for Pedro last summer worth a total of £30m, with £25m of that guaranteed up front and £5m in potential add-ons.

They did explore a deal for him late on in the window, but opted to sign striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad instead, in what was a club-record £63m move.

The Latest: Newcastle still interested

As per The Athletic, the St. James' Park outfit are still in the mix to sign Pedro this summer, along with Serie A giants AC Milan.

The report confirms that the North East club came close to signing him last summer, and remain admirers of the Brazilian.

The Verdict: Great squad option

Pedro would add great squad depth in the forward areas, as he can play as a striker but also out wide.

As per WhoScored, the 21-year-old has been Watford's best performer in the Championship so far this season, as only Ismaila Sarr has managed to match his nine goals, while he has also contributed three assists, and earned a stunning nine man-of-the-match awards.

His former manager Slaven Bilic simply described one of his performances earlier on in the campaign as ‘wow’, and dubbed him a ‘special’ and ‘amazing’ player, showing how much of a talent that he is and indeed how much potential he has at just 21.

Pedro has shown that he is capable of going to the next level of the Premier League after making a mockery of the Championship, and with fellow Brazilians Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes already at the Magpies, he should be able to settle in fairly quickly.