UAE journalist makes big claim about Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United’s takeover is on the verge of completion and UAE ex-pat radio host and Magpies fan Andrew Davis has made a big claim on Twitter this week that suggests that it is indeed done and dusted.

Does the squad need an overhaul post-takeover?

Yes completely Vote Some players Vote No way Vote

He states that his source has said that all players at the club have been told the deal has been complete having only returned to training on Tuesday for the first time in several months.

Davis tweeted:

Just told today on #nufc that the players at the club have all been told the #NUFCTakeover has been completed. Same source the day before companies house developments hit he told me that was coming also.

God knows but telling a whole squad to keep quiet 🤫 on anything is tough. — Andrew Davis (@andrew14ad) May 19, 2020

The final decision has been on the Premier League’s shoulders for many weeks and as the first phase of their ‘Project Restart’ got underway, it seems rather plausible that they have had time to now ratify the Saudi-backed consortium’s takeover bid.

Hilariously obscure Premier League players – Can you name them all?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 22 Can you name the player? Djamel Belmadi Ali Benardbia Nabil Bentaleb Rachid Ghezzal

It’s now surely only a matter of time before the official word from all parties involved comes out and this latest update will have many at St James Park on alert.

AND in other news, Journalist makes claim about Steve Bruce future amid Newcastle takeover…