UAE journalist makes big claim about Newcastle takeover

UAE journalist makes big claim about Newcastle takeover

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
1 minute read 20/5/2020 | 10:42am

Newcastle United’s takeover is on the verge of completion and UAE ex-pat radio host and Magpies fan Andrew Davis has made a big claim on Twitter this week that suggests that it is indeed done and dusted.

Does the squad need an overhaul post-takeover?

Yes completely

Some players

No way

He states that his source has said that all players at the club have been told the deal has been complete having only returned to training on Tuesday for the first time in several months.

Davis tweeted:

The final decision has been on the Premier League’s shoulders for many weeks and as the first phase of their ‘Project Restart’ got underway, it seems rather plausible that they have had time to now ratify the Saudi-backed consortium’s takeover bid.

It’s now surely only a matter of time before the official word from all parties involved comes out and this latest update will have many at St James Park on alert.

AND in other news, Journalist makes claim about Steve Bruce future amid Newcastle takeover

