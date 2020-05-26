 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Journalist claims Newcastle takeover will be done in next 24hrs

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
1 minute read 26/5/2020 | 10:33am

Newcastle United fans are going to love the latest news coming out about the prospective takeover of the club after a journalist provided a new update over the situation.

Would you like to see Rafa Benitez back at Newcastle?

Absolutely!

Absolutely!

No, move on..

No, move on..

Manu Lonjon tweeted that the £300m deal could be official within the next two days, according to his close source.

He said:

After several weeks of speculation and apparent bumps along the road, it appears this is all finally coming to a head.

At one stage, the takeover looked to be in doubt after reports emerged suggesting that there had been new evidence against the case of piracy involving Saudi Arabia, who will control 80% of the club, and then, it was claimed that several Premier League clubs were against the takeover.

It left some at St James’ Park worried, anxious and quite angry that they’d had another attempt at getting rid of Mike Ashley fall through at the final hurdle but if Lonjon is to be believed, supporters can begin to get the cans ready for a big, big week.

