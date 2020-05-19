Journalist makes claim about Steve Bruce future amid Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United’s takeover by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium has come with its wrath of rumours – ranging from the downright silly to quite the absurd.

Big-name, mega-money stars have been linked, including Real Madrid’s divisive winger Gareth Bale, former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho and the highly-coveted Kalidou Koulibaly.

The same can be said for the managerial position where the unemployed Mauricio Pochettino was dubbed as the new owners’ “number one choice” by Sky Sports earlier this month and this week, fresh reports from Spain have suggested that Zinedine Zidane is in the frame, too.

Although, you probably won’t see the Frenchman arrive with Bale.

So, what to make of Steve Bruce’s future? He’s still employed as the Magpies boss and still has two years to run on his contract.

Shields Gazette journalist Liam Kennedy believes there is likely to be a change in the position following the official takeover, he claimed:

“Bruce was not the choice of any Newcastle fans – and, with that in mind, he is unlikely to be the choice of new owners either.

“An easy early win for the incoming owners would be to move Bruce on, politely, and bring their own man in, as is always the way when takeovers play out.

“Bruce has been OK at United. He did well in difficult circumstances, but I think it is a little far-fetched to say he has done a ‘good job’.”

The northeast outfit currently sit in a mediocre 13th position and have suffered under current chairman Mike Ashley for the best part of ten years. Two relegations to the Championship and a Europa League campaign that they failed to capitalise on.

Bruce was brought in as a replacement for Rafa Benitez from Championship side Sheffield Wednesday – his third successive job in the second-flight, which says a lot in itself.

Whether they want Poch or Zidane remains to be seen, but it certainly seems like the 59-year-old is walking a tightrope at the club.

United have nine games remaining this campaign, so should the season resume and the takeover be official, Bruce should still be at the helm until the summer at the very least.

