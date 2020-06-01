Journalist delivers encouraging Newcastle takeover update

Newcastle United’s prospective £300m takeover is still yet to be announced as we enter June.

It’s fast-approaching two months since the news first broke that a Saudi-backed consortium led by Amanda Staveley were to try and purchase the club from current chief Mike Ashley.

There have been many emerging doubts on the matter in the past few weeks with the latest being the World Trade Organisation’s report into pirate streaming service beoutQ. They believe the Saudi state is behind the illegal streaming of worldwide sports events, which has thrown a potential curveball at the Premier League (as per the Guardian).

However, Jordan Cronin at the Shields Gazette has given a majorly positive update into what he’s heard about the deal, he said:

“I’d be lying if I said certain reports in the national media over the last few weeks hadn’t made me doubt it but I’ve also heard plenty of positive noises to feel reassured that it will be given the green light.

“While I am fully in favour of this takeover being approved, I am not pig-ignorant to the issues being raised and as much as it is a draining process, they have to be respected.”

If the PL do give approval, then the Magpies will be under new ownership for the first time in 13 years – very wealthy ownership at that, too.

The Saudi public investment fund are set to claim 80% of the northeast outfit with the remaining 20% going to Staveley and the Reuben brothers.

For now, though, this one continues to rumble on into June.

