Keith Downie delivers Newcastle takeover claim

Newcastle United’s prospective £300m takeover has been a long and drawn-out process and it appears as if it is still quite some way off from being resolved.

Premier League CEO Richard Masters didn’t give much away when asked about the current situation during an interview with Sky Sports’ Bryan Swanson but he did hint towards ‘timing’ not being an issue – meaning this is surely set to rumble on.

Should the PL be doing more to speed up the takeover process?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

And Keith Downie has responded on Twitter, questioning previous reports that have suggested the takeover being given the ‘green light’ in recent weeks.

He said:

Not sure why lots saying it’s been “done” for ages. Clearly still work to be done… — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) May 29, 2020

Downie believes that there is still plenty of work to be done and given it has taken nearly two months already, the Magpies faithful are going to be far from pleased with the news.

The Premier League have also had to deal with ‘Project Restart’ and following their announcement that the season will resume in mid-June, it is hoped that their focus can now be put towards approving the takeover.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working... Aston Villa West Ham Scunthorpe Burnley

AND in other news, Lee Ryder slams Mike Ashley for contract situation…