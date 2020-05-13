Keith Downie makes claim on Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United’s takeover announcement could quite literally come out of the blue, according to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie.

Earlier in the week, the Magpies faithful were greeted with the frustrating news that there were further delays after new evidence was submitted to the Premier League that raises question marks over the deal.

One word to describe Mike Ashley's tenure as Newcastle owner?

Shocking Vote Prosperous Vote Mediocre Vote Stable Vote

Those at St James’ Park have been waiting for over five weeks now yet the northeast outfit is still owned by Mike Ashley.

However, Downie claims that it’s normal for these types of takeovers to go quiet and then for it to all come through from nowhere, he tweeted:

Someone who is v.familiar with football club takeovers said to me today: “There’s always a period where takeovers go very quiet and then bang – it happens. The current NUFC situation is not unusual, other than the fact much of it has been played out in the media.” #NUFCTakeover — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) May 12, 2020

The consortium trying to purchase the club has influence from the Saudi Arabian government whilst PCP’s Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers are also involved in some capacity.

It’s believed that the deal is worth approximately £300m and all that’s remaining is Premier League approval and the transfer of funds.

Has life under Ashley really that bad? Maybe this quiz will change your minds, Newcastle fans…

1 of 15 How much did Newcastle pay to sign Ayoze Perez? £1m £7m £4m £12m

AND in other news, Newcastle fans react to Daily Mail’s Mike Ashley claim