Keith Downie makes claim on Newcastle takeover

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
1 minute read 13/5/2020 | 01:17pm

Newcastle United’s takeover announcement could quite literally come out of the blue, according to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie.

Earlier in the week, the Magpies faithful were greeted with the frustrating news that there were further delays after new evidence was submitted to the Premier League that raises question marks over the deal.

Those at St James’ Park have been waiting for over five weeks now yet the northeast outfit is still owned by Mike Ashley.

However, Downie claims that it’s normal for these types of takeovers to go quiet and then for it to all come through from nowhere, he tweeted:

The consortium trying to purchase the club has influence from the Saudi Arabian government whilst PCP’s Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers are also involved in some capacity.

It’s believed that the deal is worth approximately £300m and all that’s remaining is Premier League approval and the transfer of funds.

