Newcastle United notably splashed the cash to secure the signing of promising forward Anthony Gordon from Everton during the January transfer window, with the England U21 international joining on a £45m deal after putting in a transfer request at Goodison Park.

The 22-year-old was snapped up for such a hefty price despite only scoring three Premier League goals in the first half of the season for the Toffees, having subsequently gone on to fail to register a goal or an assist in his first four appearances for the Magpies thus far.

Although the youngster has only been restricted to brief, cameo appearances following his move to Tyneside, supporters may well have been hoping for an immediate impact from a player who cost a truly mammoth transfer fee.

Of course, the Liverpool-born menace still has ample opportunity to make his mark over the coming years, although there are lingering doubts over the player's actual quality, having 'hardly done anything' in the game thus far, according to pundit Robbie Fowler.

As such, it may not be Gordon who emerges as the future star of Eddie Howe's forward line, with there likely to be other candidates among the club's youth ranks who could also blossom in the years to come, including 18-year-old, Kyle Crossley.

Who is Kyle Crossley?

There is undoubtedly much excitement about the improvements being made at first-team level in recent times - having only recently reached the Carabao Cup final - although there is also clearly good work being done to help nurture those in the academy set-up.

The aforementioned Crossley is evidently one of those who is proving his worth with his displays for Newcastle's youth sides, with it likely to not be too long before the exciting teenager is lining up under Howe in the senior ranks.

The emerging prospect clearly carries a "real threat at the top end of the pitch", according to The Chronicle's Mark Carruthers, having registered 20 goal involvements in just 48 games for the U18s to date, as well as scoring three times in 13 appearances at U21 level.

That respectable tally includes a haul of two goals from seven Premier League 2 outings so far this term, with the Sunderland-born ace having also featured in all three EFL Trophy games earlier in the campaign.

The dynamic winger - who can feature on either flank - has been described as a 'quick, yet strong player' by the club's official website, with it also having been revealed that the teen speedster idolises Portuguese icon, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The aim for the precocious talent will be to force his way into Howe's thinking sooner rather than later, with it set to be no real surprise if Crossley does go on to be a star of the future at St James' Park.