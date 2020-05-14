Lee Ryder issues encouraging Newcastle takeover update

Newcastle United’s takeover has had an air of uncertainty hanging over its head this week.

Firstly there were reports suggesting that there was fresh evidence submitted to the Premier League that raised question marks over their prospective Saudi owners and then secondly, an audacious claim was made that ten top-flight teams could group together to put a stop to the deal.

Are you encouraged by this latest takeover update?

Yes, time for cans! Vote No, not just yet! Vote

However, ChronicleLive’s chief writer Lee Ryder has provided the most encouraging update yet by pouring cold water on both those reports.

He wrote:

“There were understood to be no red flags raised when beIN Sport raised their concerns to the Premier League recently and the final stages of the test are now being processed. “We understand the views of other clubs can’t influence the tests, especially at the process started over a month ago.” Lee Ryder, ChronicleLive.

The Magpies reporter suggests that they are now in the final stages of seeing the takeover being processed whilst also stating that clubs can’t object at this stage and that there have been “no red flags”.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working... Aston Villa West Ham Scunthorpe Burnley

This is all hugely positive news and will delight many at St James’ Park who were maybe starting to get a little anxious.

AND in other news, Newcastle fans left stunned by links to £350k-per-week superSTAR…