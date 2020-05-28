Lee Ryder delivers Newcastle takeover update

Newcastle United’s prospective £300m takeover continues to rumble on and fresh claims this week have put the whole deal in ‘serious doubt.’

But that has since been somewhat played down by ChronicleLive’s Lee Ryder.

The Guardian revealed that the World Trade Organisation had found that Saudi Arabian government were behind illegal streaming service beoutQ, however, it’s not yet proven whether those involved in the consortium play any part in that.

Ryder has since spoken to those involved in the deal and delivered the following update on the ‘Everything is Black and White podcast’.

He said:

“Yesterday we have seen a couple of reports which were casting quite a bit of doubt on the deal. “Today – in the virtual office- I’ve checked in with people around the deal. The people I’ve checked with are still confident they are going to get the breakthrough.”

This is clearly a major sign of encouragement given all of the uncertainty and anxiety that has been built up since the Guardian’s exclusive.

If those around the deal are ‘still confident’ that the takeover will be approved by the Premier League, then so should supporters at St James’ Park.

The decision has been with the top-flight for nearly two months now but with ‘Project Restart’ firmly underway, the Magpies’ could expect some further news in the near future.

