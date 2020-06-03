Lee Ryder provides Charnley update amidst Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover has brought plenty of questions marks and an abundance of rumours.

A change in management could follow suit with Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane amazingly linked with the club whilst superstar names such as Gareth Bale, Philippe Coutinho and Kalidou Koulibaly have been mooted with a transfer to the northeast.

But what is to be made of Mike Ashley’s current staff? Well, according to ChronicleLive’s Lee Ryder, his right-hand man Lee Charnley is still at the club conducting business – potentially from home.

In a recent Q&A, the reporter replied to a fan’s question about him:

The managing director has helped contribute to the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ whilst it is thought that no major financial decisions have been made.

Charnley’s position at the Magpies could be under threat should the Saudi-backed consortium be given the green light to take control from Ashley.

They are surely likely to want their own staff, especially if the above murmurs are to be believed, but for the time being, it appears as if the long-serving 42-year-old remains in charge.

