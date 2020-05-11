Lee Ryder makes Mike Ashley claim amid Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United’s takeover appears to be edging ever closer to completion with this week a pivotal target mentioned by many.

A Saudi-backed consortium, fronted by Amanda Staveley, are the prospective owners trying to purchase the northeast giants from Sports Direct mogul Mike Ashley in a deal thought to be worth around £300m.

The controversial 55-year-old has been at the helm for 13 years and it appears that, despite his likely exit, his behaviour hasn’t changed whatsoever.

According to Lee Ryder in a recent Chronicle Live column,

“Back at St James’ Park, Mike Ashley is understood to have offered very little in terms of guidance to current staff – even those down the corridors of power with even managing director Lee Charnley learning very little on takeover talk from the Sports Direct magnate. “It is believed that only one or two financial enquiries have been fielded by Ashley during the last two months.”

Many have bemoaned his lack of communication in the past whilst his relationship with the Magpies faithful has been labelled as “broken.”

Ryder claims that Ashley has barely spoken to the current staff at the club, even those with substantial power such as managing director Lee Charnley.

It means many are unsure over what is going to happen, especially if the new owners are to keep them on or bring in their own people – which could appear to be the case with one report from L’Equipe, via Sport Witness, suggesting they would introduce both a sporting and academy director.

