The Chronicle’s chief Newcastle United reporter Lee Ryder has reacted on Twitter after the Premier League announced on Thursday lunchtime that all fixtures up until the 30th of April will be postponed, but made it clear that this is just another initial estimate.

That means there is no assurance that games immediately after that date will go ahead, as the severity of this self-isolation period is still currently unknown.

If anything this is perhaps an optimistic gauge of the position football and wider society will be in more than a month from now, and the fact the league is taking precaution is little surprise.

That is the view relayed by Ryder, who seemingly anticipated such a development occurring in light of recent events.

If fixtures do actually return at the end of April there is a chance the current campaign will still be completed, as the Premier League have abandoned the rule of having the season finished by the 1st of June.

If not, however, then there is a chance the 2019/20 season will be cancelled altogether, which could cause mixed feelings amongst Newcastle fans.

On the one hand, many were likely looking forward to their nine remaining league games, not to mention their first FA Cup quarter-final for several years. The positive that relegation will be avoided is the silver lining however.

