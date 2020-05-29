Lee Ryder delivers fresh Newcastle United takeover update

ChronicleLive’s Lee Ryder has delivered a fresh update into Newcastle United’s prospective £300m takeover following the Premier League’s recent announcement.

On Thursday afternoon, the PL confirmed that they will return to action on June 17th and it’s believed that the Saudi-funded consortium hopes this clears the path for their deal getting the all-clear.

Ryder wrote in his column:

“Newcastle United’s would-be buyers are hoping that the resolution of Project Restart will clear the path for the Premier League to conclude their ongoing owner’s and director’s test. “A series of long-winded video conferences and paperwork has not helped the takeover process for Amanda Staveley, the Reuben brothers and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. “However, the Prem’s resumption, after two months of no football due to the virus pandemic, has slowed down the process of the £300million deal.”

As the Magpies reporter alludes to, this whole process has been a slow and tiresome one. It doesn’t help that all relevant parties haven’t been able to meet face-to-face to thrash out crucial details nor has plans to restart the PL season aided proceedings.

But this could soon change if the top-flight does indeed have more time to sort out the approval of Newcastle’s takeover.

If given the green light, the northeast outfit will be under new ownership with Saudi’s PIF set to take 80% control alongside PCP Partners’ Amanda Staveley (10%) and the Reuben brothers (10%).

