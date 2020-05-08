Lee Ryder provides fresh update into Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United’s prospective takeover by a Saudi-led consortium continues to be dragged on well into May, and Chronicle Live reporter Lee Ryder has issued a fresh update into the current situation.

He claims that the deal is with the Premier League now, so it’s on them to ratify the move before it can be officially complete.

Ryder also suggests there’s another hurdle to get past and that’ll be the transfer of funds from the Middle East into Mike Ashley’s bank account.

In a recent Q&A posted late last night, he said:

“The state of play is that the entire situation is now with the Premier League. They have to come to a decision whether the Premier League owner’s and director’s test gets a pass or not. What would then happen is that the funds would need to be transferred from the Middle East consortium into Ashley’s account. So we’re still waiting for two hurdles to be overcome.” Lee Ryder – Chronicle Live

Amanda Staveley, who was part of Manchester City’s takeover by Sheikh Mansour, is part of the consortium trying to take charge of the northeast giants as are the Reuben brothers who ranked second on the Sunday Times’ ‘Rich List’ for 2019.

The House of Saud also reported yesterday that everything should be complete ahead of next week and explained other reasons for a delay.

So it appears as if the Magpies should be entering a new era in the very near future, much to the delight of the St James’ Park faithful, you’d imagine.

