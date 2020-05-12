Luke Edwards claim on Newcastle takeover delay

It was widely reported on Monday evening that Newcastle United’s prospective takeover had hit yet another hitch, thus delaying its imminent announcement.

The Guardian believe new legal documents have been passed to the Premier League which raise “fresh questions” about the Magpies’ Saudi-backed £300m takeover.

It means that any decision to approve the deal, involving the likes of Mohamed bin Salman, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers, will be pushed back again.

Luke Edwards of the Telegraph has responded to the claims with one of his own, seemingly confirming such rumours, he said:

There have been rumours of hitch in #nufc takeover for few days. But please understand throughout this there have been claims and counter claims, delays and problems. Fresh evidence of piracy doesn’t mean proof, it remains with the PL and nobody knows their decision yet. — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) May 11, 2020

However, his comments are a little more encouraging as he hints that it doesn’t necessarily mean there’s new proof to put a halt to the takeover and the final call ultimately lies with the top-flight big wigs, who earlier this week were focused on ‘Project Restart’.

Only time will tell whether the northeast giants will finally be taken over, but understandably, there’s now an air of doubt amongst the St James’ Park faithful.

All they can do is sit back and wait.

