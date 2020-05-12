 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Newcastle United News
Luke Edwards claim on Newcastle takeover delay

Luke Edwards claim on Newcastle takeover delay

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
1 minute read 12/5/2020 | 05:30pm

It was widely reported on Monday evening that Newcastle United’s prospective takeover had hit yet another hitch, thus delaying its imminent announcement.

The Guardian believe new legal documents have been passed to the Premier League which raise “fresh questions” about the Magpies’ Saudi-backed £300m takeover.

Do you think the PL will approve Newcastle's takeover?

100% they will

100% they will

No, I doubt it

No, I doubt it

It means that any decision to approve the deal, involving the likes of Mohamed bin Salman, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers, will be pushed back again.

Luke Edwards of the Telegraph has responded to the claims with one of his own, seemingly confirming such rumours, he said:

However, his comments are a little more encouraging as he hints that it doesn’t necessarily mean there’s new proof to put a halt to the takeover and the final call ultimately lies with the top-flight big wigs, who earlier this week were focused on ‘Project Restart’.

Who the heck is that?! Can you name all 25 of these obscure Newcastle signings…

1 of 25

Can you name this obscure former Newcastle player?

Only time will tell whether the northeast giants will finally be taken over, but understandably, there’s now an air of doubt amongst the St James’ Park faithful.

All they can do is sit back and wait.

AND in other news, Ciaran Kelly reveals how Newcastle squad are primed for PL restart

Article title: Luke Edwards claim on Newcastle takeover delay

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 