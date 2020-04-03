Luke Edwards delivers latest Newcastle takeover verdict

Luke Edwards of The Telegraph has provided an update on Newcastle’s takeover talks, claiming that those trying to buy the club are “dreaming” if they think they can use Sports Direct’s falling share prices to low-ball Mike Ashley.

The Toon Army are desperate for Ashley to leave St. James’ Park, and reports have suggested the latest takeover rumours are more concrete than ever before.

The Telegraph claimed earlier this week that paperwork has been filed to the Premier League over a potential deal, and The Daily Mail have also revealed that Ashley is happy to finally cash in if the right offer arrives.

However, Edwards has chimed in with what appears to be a shot at the potential buyers, fronted by Amanda Staveley, insisting she should already know exactly what Ashley wants.

Amanda Staveley should know all this. She said she made three bids in Dec 2017, all were rejected as they were staggered payments and all below the asking price. She knows what Ashley is like. If bid is backed by Saudis, why are they still haggling over price. Seems silly to me — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) April 3, 2020

Edwards reveals that Staveley claimed to have made three bids back in December 2017 which were rejected due to the structure of the payments as well as the fee itself. He also claims it is “silly” to be haggling over the price if the deal is indeed backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

Fans will have to wait to find out the extent of the current takeover rumours, but there certainly seems to be way too much smoke for there to be no fire.