Luke Edwards delivers latest update into Newcastle takeover

Could this be the week it finally happens? That appears to be the case with the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards delivering a fresh yet positive update into the imminent Newcastle United takeover.

It’s been over five weeks since reports first emerged that a Saudi-backed consortium, fronted by Amanda Staveley, was trying to purchase the Magpies from controversial owner Mike Ashley.

Delays and uncertainty have ensued, but it seems as if the deal will be official this week.

Edwards tweeted:

The buyers are confident it will be done this week but they’ve said that before. More waiting I’m afraid but no news is good news. Nobody is saying it’s off, or going to be blocked so no reason to worry yet. It’s just hard for everyone waiting — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) May 10, 2020

This comes as a sign of encouragement as he firstly claims that the ‘buyers are confident’ and secondly that no news is good news, meaning any hitches are unlikely to derail the takeover of the northeast giants.

United should be in new hands by the time the current campaign resumes – or when the new season begins.

