Luke Edwards is “50/50” on the Newcastle takeover going through

Newcastle United’s prospective £300m takeover continues to be in the hands of the Premier League with a decision seemingly still some way from being final.

The whole process has been a long and tedious as it fastly descends into a third month of doubts and deliberations. Reports first broke in early April that Mike Ashley had agreed to sell the northeast club to Amanda Staveley’s Saudi Arabian-backed consortium.

Do you think the PL will approve NUFC's takeover?

Yes, they have to Vote No, they'll block it Vote

But that’s where the PL have been forced into a tight corner as it’s believed that the Middle Eastern state is behind pirate streaming service beoutQ, which illegally broadcasts English top-flight matches.

This week, the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards has delivered a fresh verdict over the takeover, but it’s a rather bold and worrying call.

Speaking on the ‘Everything is Black and White‘ podcast, he said:

“My gut feeling – and it’s only a feeling – is that it will be passed but I am now at the point where I am probably reducing myself to 50/50. Now that’s where I am. I think it’s a 50/50 call on which way it will go.”

Edwards has been on the ball throughout the process, so his inclination that it’s going to be a 50/50 decision on the Premier League’s part is cause for concern.

He does state that he thinks it will hinge on the positive side of things, but given how long it has already taken, there is an air of uncertainty floating around the St James’ Park faithful.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

In reality, no one really knows what the PL will decide to do, and it’s fair to argue that they’ve had the ‘Project Restart’ fiasco on their hands, too.

Only time will tell if United will begin a new era in the northeast.

AND in other news, George Caulkin reveals why Newcastle takeover has been delayed…