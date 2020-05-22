Luke Edwards downplays recent Newcastle takeover reports

A lot has been made of the Newcastle United takeover this week with some reports suggesting that the Premier League have given a green light on the deal.

However, the Telegraph’s Luke Edwards has downplayed that with a fresh update today. He claims that neither the Magpies’ current ownership – Mike Ashley – or the buying side – the Saudi consortium – have been told anything from the PL just yet.

Will Newcastle's takeover be announced this month or next?

Before end of May! Vote Probably in June... Vote

Although he does add that the move “remains imminent”

He tweeted:

There has been no official or unofficial notification from Premier League given to anyone currently involved in running/ownership of #nufc that they’re going to greenlight #NUFCTakeover So, what does that mean? Mainly nothing has changed yet. The takeover remains “imminent” — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) May 22, 2020

The Sun’s Neil Custis believes the takeover could be announced ‘on or around’ June 1st which would mean supporters at St James’ Park would need to wait at least another week for the official word and would somewhat tie in with what has been said above.

Sky Sports’ Pete Graves has also backed up Edwards’ standpoint with a similar tweet this afternoon, so it would appear that the Premier League are yet to contact the two parties involved in the deal.

This one certainly appears to be heading into a seventh week.

